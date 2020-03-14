Apple connects, Delta cuts flights

%MINIFYHTMLe278708ea0b1b81d2b5535662e07df8111% %MINIFYHTMLe278708ea0b1b81d2b5535662e07df8112%

Apple said its annual developer conference will be held entirely online this year, joining a growing list of companies that are canceling large in-person events as the coronavirus spreads.

%MINIFYHTMLe278708ea0b1b81d2b5535662e07df8113% %MINIFYHTMLe278708ea0b1b81d2b5535662e07df8114%

Thousands of engineers and customers attend the World Developers Conference, or WWDC, which is in its 31st year.

%MINIFYHTMLe278708ea0b1b81d2b5535662e07df8115% %MINIFYHTMLe278708ea0b1b81d2b5535662e07df8116%

Apple said it would give $ 1 million to organizations in San Jose, California, to help with the money they would lose if Apple canceled the event in person. The event had been held in San José for the past few years.

Google and Facebook also canceled their flagship developer conferences over coronavirus health concerns.

Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway President Warren Buffett told shareholders on Friday that they will not be allowed to physically attend the company's annual meeting on May 2 in Omaha, Nebraska, due to the threat of the coronavirus.

The virus has infected 137,000 people worldwide. Most patients have mild or moderate symptoms, but the elderly and people with existing health problems are particularly vulnerable. More than 5,000 have died.

Among other ways, the virus is affecting companies:

Flying low

Delta is cutting its flight by 40% to handle an unprecedented slump in air travel demand. It is the largest cut in Delta history.

CEO Ed Bastian said the drop in demand is unlike anything the company has ever seen, even after the September 11 attacks. He said he is optimistic about getting help from the White House and Congress. But, he said, Delta cannot wait for Washington to act, so it is preserving cash and cutting costs.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Washington will consider aid to the airline industry. "Right after September 11, we are very committed to making sure that our American airlines have the capacity and liquidity to overcome this," Mnuchin told CNBC.

The federal government provided aid, including loan guarantees, to US airlines after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when the number of people flying also decreased dramatically.

Get in line

US telephone and cable companies. USA They say they will not cut internet and cell phone service for people and small businesses who cannot pay due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is causing workplace disruptions and layoffs. They will also waive late fees and make their Wi-Fi access point networks available to the public.

The companies acted at the request of Federal Communications Commission President Ajit Pai, who also encourages, but does not require, them to take additional steps to ensure that people can stay connected to each other, to their schools, jobs, and doctors. as the country closes more and more. down.

He suggested that Internet service providers increase and improve their low-cost Internet offerings for low-income people, relax their data limits, and try to help schools and libraries with remote learning, for example.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, has asked the FCC to do more to help families whose nursery schools have closed, such as reinforcing a program that helps schools provide Wi-Fi access points to children trapped in their homes. The AP found that 3 million students do not have internet access at home.

Some companies are taking additional steps like those suggested by Pai. Cable companies Comcast and Cox are increasing Internet speeds on their low-cost plans and offering one or two months of free service for new low-income customers. AT,amp;T is exempting fees if people exceed internet data limits at home.

The development comes as Ford and General Motors are asking white-collar employees to work from home if possible, starting Monday. Factory workers at both companies have yet to report. Fiat Chrysler says it is accelerating the implementation of remote work.

At the cinema

AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas, the two largest cinema chains in the country, plan to fill their cinemas no more than 50%. AMC said it will begin the policy on Saturday and will hold it until the end of April to help facilitate social distancing. In larger auditoriums, the chain will no longer sell more than 250 tickets for a presentation.

Meanwhile, The Walt Disney Co. says it is shutting down many of its live-action productions, including Ridley Scott's "The Little Mermaid,quot; and "The Last Duel," due to the coronavirus. The release of several upcoming movies has been delayed, including "Mulan."

IMF staff sent home

The International Monetary Fund said Friday that a staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, all employees of the IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C. have been advised to work from home until further notice. The 189-nation lending institution said the diagnosed staff member isolated himself and received medical attention. The IMF said that all its personnel missions to European countries with a large number of coronavirus cases had been suspended and that only essential travel to other countries would be allowed. Even with headquarters staff working from home, the IMF said the agency remained fully operational in terms of helping its member countries.