Apple closes retail stores worldwide for two weeks – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info / AP) – Silicon Valley giant Apple, which has already affected the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on its business, announced on Saturday that it will close its retail stores worldwide for the next two weeks.

Company officials said the order would not affect stores in China, which recently reopened as the coronavirus outbreak has slowed since the disease spread across the country months ago.

"In our workplaces and communities, we must do everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19," CEO Tim Cook tweeted Saturday. "Apple will temporarily close all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and pledge $ 15 million to help with the global recovery."

In a longer online statement, Cook said Apple's stores in China have reopened and that what the company learned there helped it develop "best practices that are greatly helping our global response."

One of the lessons Apple learned in China is that "the most effective way to minimize the risk of virus transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance," he said. That is why the company is taking new steps to protect workers and customers as the infection rate increases elsewhere.

Apple's online stores remain open. Workers will continue to be paid and office staff will work remotely if possible, Cook said in the statement released on Friday.

The iPhone maker has more than 500 retail stores worldwide, with about half in the United States. The company temporarily closed its 42 stores in mainland China at the height of the country's outbreak. It said last month that it would not meet its second-quarter financial guidance due to lower demand and production of iPhones in China.

The announcement came hours after Apple said its annual World Developer Conference would be held entirely online this year. Thousands of engineers and customers attend the 31-year-old event in San José, California.

The virus has infected more than 145,000 people worldwide. Most patients have mild or moderate symptoms and make a full recovery, but the elderly and people with existing health problems are particularly vulnerable. More than 5,400 have died.