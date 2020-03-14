Apple Cardholders in your Customer Support Program may skip a payment

Apple Card customers can skip their March payments without interest charges as long as they are enrolled in their Customer Assistance Program in accordance with 9to5Mac. The company sent an email to some cardholders describing the offer (as first published on the r / Apple whiteboard):

We understand that the rapidly evolving situation of COVID-19 poses unique challenges for everyone, and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments. Apple Card is committed to helping you lead a healthier financial life. If you need help, click here to connect to Apple Card support via Messages and sign up for our Customer Assistance Program, which will allow you to skip your March payment without incurring interest charges.

Apple Card, which is issued in association with Goldman Sachs, was released to users last August. Some other credit cards have various temporary assistance programs for clients affected by the coronavirus pandemic; just don't assume you can forgo a payment without checking with your bank first.

Apple has made a number of adjustments to its business to accommodate the coronavirus outbreak. On Friday, CEO Tim Cook announced in a letter posted on the company's website that it would close all of its retail stores "outside Greater China,quot; until March 27. Also on Friday, Apple announced that WWDC 2020 in June would switch to an online-only experience, but still with a master session and developer sessions.