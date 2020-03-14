Angrezi Medium box office collection affected by coronavirus



Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The movie hit theaters yesterday amid the coronavirus scare. Several movies have been affected by the virus, be it release dates or filming times, the coronavirus has also caused a lot of trouble in B-town. Angrezi Medium is a story about a father who is ready to fulfill in any measure his daughter's dream of studying in London. While Irrfan plays the father, Radhika plays her daughter.

On its release day, the film earned just Rs 4.03 crore. His business has been badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, as many places have closed movie theaters to prevent the virus from spreading. Keep checking this space for more Bollywood updates.