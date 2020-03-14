Angelina Jolie admires Brad Pitt for these reasons and fans couldn't be happier

Believe it or not, Angelina Jolie has found something positive to say about her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. For a few years now, the former power partner had been going to the media as they resolved their divorce.

Star fans were a little fed up with how nasty things got between the couple. A source spoke to Hollywood life She said Jolie is pleased with the way Pitt cares for her children, and appreciates her "hands-on,quot; approach to parenting.

Despite their differences, Angelina is delighted that her children have a wonderful father in Brad. the Once upon a time … in Hollywood The actor is said to be a great father and participates in all activities, including homework.

The expert said: “When the children go to Brad's house, he takes care of cooking at home with them, as well as crafts. They have a big backyard, with a skatepark and all kinds of games, and Brad loves going out with them. "

Brad has often gone the extra mile for his children: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox Jolie-Pitt and his ex admires him for that.

The source went on to say, "Angie admires how diverse (Angelina) has made children's education. She is very proud of how smart and worldly her children are. They surprise him. Angelina appreciates that Brad provides (her children) all his attention when they're with him. It was a big deal for him to skip BAFTAs. It really says a lot about Brad's priorities. No matter what, kids come first. "

The family friend continued: “They loved that I yelled at them, that was a sweet moment for everyone. The older they get, the more they appreciate the incredible talents their parents are. They know that they are blessed and fortunate to have Brad as their father. But at the end of the day, they're still kids, and he's still just a father to them, not Oscar-winning Brad Pitt keeping their feet on the ground. "

The family friend concluded: “When Brad is with his children, his mind is on them, not on himself and not on his career. It is focused solely on them and connects with them where they are. I'd be surprised if he had an Oscar party with them, it's not their style. "

Fans hope this new detente will last.



