Andy Cohen confirms RHOA meeting was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Andy Cohen just confirmed to RHOA fans that the meeting had been postponed to the coronavirus outbreak. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, and this increased fear and uncertainty worldwide.

People talk about Kenya Moore in the comments with some enemies who criticize her and fans who come to her defense.

Someone said, "Kenya now has more time to perfect these lies and false tears."

A follower posted this: ‘people say that but she came back and the show still hasn't caught anyone's interest like that. The show remains the same with / without it. The show has already reached its peak seasons ago. "

Another commenter said: ‘Last season was sparse. Almost any season without it is boring, and that's the honest truth. "

Someone else wrote: "I tell you all, it is a low-class society of borderless black women who attack Kenya. She dared to call Kenya a lie, but Nene was in 2 episodes and has lied 3 or 4 times."

A follower posted: ‘Kenya never lies. The liar on the show was Phaedra, she's gone. "

One person said, "I'm sorry it caused you so much pain. No one said anything about Kenya's looks, so it must bother you that she's beautiful,quot; ✌🏾 "

Another fan believes that ‘Kenya is clearly doing something right. She has everything you hate and bothers you 😂 Instead of worrying about your bank account, you are hating another black woman who is clearly doing a very good job of making you feel and collect her coins. You may want to do the same because you look really thirsty and bankrupt! "

Someone says that Kenya is just acting and in real life, she is a completely different person: & # 39; You need to stop this … Kenya, she is acting … the producers tell her to be relevant to keep her job. .. Kenya has to live like this she brings what television wants … You don't know this woman … My sister is the nanny from Kenya … Kenya just bought her a new home … It is completely different in real life … Stop, everyone.

What do you think about the people's debate in the comments?



