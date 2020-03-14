Amid the coronavirus panic, northern Texans can now get tested for COVID-19 at Drive Thru – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It is not your typical drive-thru.

"We will have four or five cars lined up and we will be circling," said Dr. Martin McElya.

In the midst of a pandemic, Dr. Martin McElya is seeing patients in the comfort of their own cars as they sit in the parking lot of the clinic at the Neighborhood Medical Center in Dallas.

"It really is for the population of patients who are afraid to come into the office," said McElya.

His clinic is offering all kinds of services, but the largest is a new test for the new coronavirus, made available by Clinical Pathology Laboratories, a private laboratory, starting Wednesday.

In three days, this clinic has conducted around a dozen tests, although many more patients have requested one.

Even with more evidence available, quantities are still limited.

“This is a precious resource. I don't want to use it with just anybody, "said McElya.

Patients should test negative for both flu and strep, and have COVID-19 symptoms: fever, dry cough, and some other factors.

For a patient, it was his job.

"She works with international travelers around the clock," he said.

But, it really is up to the doctor to decide.

"It is subjective," said McElya.

Results take one to three days to return, and McElya hopes to find some patients who test positive.

"We will probably find out that we are looking at the tip of the iceberg," he said.