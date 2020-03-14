Amid erratic response, EU eases fiscal policies to curb COVID-19 | Coronavirus pandemic news

Geneva, Switzerland – The European Union has taken extraordinary measures to help member states tackle the COVID-19 emergency when the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that Europe has become the center of the pandemic.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that the bloc will ease fiscal rules and redirect budget funds to allow member states to invest in their economies and health sectors, as well as address the health emergency. .

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML16a98a760773b6bbe4428f98327be8fb11% %MINIFYHTML16a98a760773b6bbe4428f98327be8fb12%

"The European Union can bear this shock," said Von der Leyen.

"But each member state must fulfill its full responsibility and the EU as a whole must be determined, coordinated and united," he added.

The Commission launched the Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative, directing some 37 billion euros ($ 41 billion) of structural funds to help affected sectors. Another billion euros ($ 1.1 billion) will be offered as collateral to the European Investment Fund to incentivize banks to direct eight billion euros ($ 8.9 billion) to support 100,000 small and medium-sized businesses that are paralyzed by restrictive measures issued to contain the outbreak. .

Without coordination

However, European countries are far from implementing the "coordinated and united,quot; response to the new coronavirus that the commission has called for.

Most European countries have reacted late and erratically, each implementing different protocols and health measures to protect their citizens at different times.

Coronavirus toll ramps across Europe (02:35)

On Friday, the WHO said Europe was now the "epicenter,quot; of coronavirus infection with nearly 30,000 cases, more than China, where the virus was first detected late last year, at the peak of the outbreak.

This happened two days after WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, but said that did not change the agency's assessment of the virus threat or the actions countries should implement. .

"We call on countries every day to take urgent and aggressive measures," he said. "We rang the alarm bell loud and clear."

But only this week, after Italy, other European countries have finally imposed some restrictive measures on their citizens.

Blocking

Italy, the worst affected country, has imposed a national blockade as part of a series of radical measures aimed at curbing the outbreak.

Only essential state services are guaranteed, as well as the business and industrial sectors, such as medical, pharmaceutical and agricultural production, heavy industry and food distribution chains.

On Friday, Italy recorded a total of 14,955 cases and 1,266 deaths, although health authorities say most of the deceased had previous health conditions complicated by the coronavirus.

The country has been conducting general tests, roughly 60,000 so far, more than any other country in Europe, a move that has certainly contributed to its ranking as the most affected in the West, said Walter Ricciardi, a WHO member and health adviser to the Italian government

On the other hand, Spain, the second most affected European country, with 120 deaths and more than 4,200 positive cases, declared a state of emergency on Friday to help fight the coronavirus.

The measure allows the government to limit people's movement and travel, mobilize the army, and also seize and ration resources and goods if necessary.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he could not rule out that the cases could reach more than 10,000 in a few days.

In France, which had registered on Friday 3,661 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 79 deaths, President Emmanuel Macron Announced a series of strict measures, including the closure of all schools and educational establishments until further notice

In a speech to the nation, he also encouraged individuals and companies to limit travel and implement telework solutions, saying France is "just at the beginning of the emergency,quot;.

Although Macron did not announce a quarantine across the country, movement restrictions were implemented in at least 10 regions considered contagion groups.

But Jerome Salomon, chief health officer, said Thursday that France should "prepare for a scenario similar to Italy's," citing data that showed the situation in the country is the same as Europe's most affected nation just eight days ago. .

Macron said France is "just at the beginning of the emergency." (Thibault Camus / AFP)

Meanwhile, Germany registered 693 new cases on Friday in just one day, reaching 3,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

By Friday, 13 of the 16 German states had announced that schools would remain closed until April 20.

Like France, Germany has not imposed a movement ban, but has issued recommendations to the public to avoid travel and limit social contact as much as possible. The country has also banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

Prevention

Despite the situation in Italy, countries in the rest of Europe have reacted to the emergency only when positive cases have soared and the contagion rate was out of control, experts say, noting that most have not implemented preventive policies. when they would have been more effective but difficult to justify in the public opinion.

Another apparent problem with the European response is that the measures are being implemented with varying degrees of severity at different times, and this may jeopardize the overall containment effort.

But neither the WHO nor the EU, with its European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, have the authority to impose measures on member states.

"We are aware that the response is different from one country to another, but we cannot impose any set of measures on anyone," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told Al Jazeera.

"The WHO can provide scientific evidence and technical advice, but it cannot tell countries what to do. We do not have that mandate," he said.

Italy, the country most affected by the virus, has blocked all its territory. (Riccardo De Luca / Anadolu)

The agency has been recommending testing and follow-up of positive cases as an "essential measure,quot; to break the chain of transmission, Jasarevic said.

However, Switzerland, which houses the WHO and shares borders with highly contagious areas such as Lombardy in Italy and Haute Savoie in France, is denying testing for patients with coronavirus-like symptoms, unless they fall into "risk categories."

No delay in Paris mayoral elections despite coronavirus outbreak (02:38)

"We tell people that if they have symptoms they should stay home," said Daniel Koch, head of Switzerland's Communicable Diseases Division, during a televised news conference on Friday.

"We don't want to overload our health system," he said.

On Friday, the country announced limitations on public meetings with more than 100 people and the closure of schools until the end of April.

As a result, panic ensued and people went to supermarkets to store supplies.

But the confederation failed to impose travel bans on expatriate workers, suspicious that their economy could not survive without foreign labor.

Around 325,000 workers from France, Germany and Italy commute to their jobs in Switzerland daily from regions that are now highly infected.

On Friday, the Swiss Federal Council announced a Schengen suspension for tourists from Italy only.

Austria took similar steps this week, which reintroduced border controls without informing the EU or Italian authorities.

Trailers and trucks carrying all kinds of goods formed lines of up to 62 miles (100 km) at the Brennero checkpoint, an important trade route between the two countries.

Just a few hours later, Austria announced the presence of two contagion areas and closed its schools and shops.