Alternatives Dinner for Model Girls to Watch on March 26 – Up News Info Detroit

– Alternatives for Girls (AFG), the Detroit-based nonprofit, hosts its annual role models dinner. AFG will host the co-chairs of the event, Monica L. Martinez, executive vice president of Comerica Bank and Ronia Kruse, CEO of OpTech.

Dinner will take place on March 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Center Marriot. It serves as an event to celebrate the accomplishments of the young women AFG serves, as well as the accomplishments of all extraordinary women in the community.

%MINIFYHTML187b67c05cdca2fcf8ce14bbe904a82411% %MINIFYHTML187b67c05cdca2fcf8ce14bbe904a82412%

Three women to be honored with the Role Model Awards for showing AFG's values ​​by recognizing the importance of empowering young women.

The three outstanding women who will receive the award include:

Denise Illitch– President, Illitch Enterprises, LLC

Laura Chavez– Branch Manager, Flagstar Bank

Palencia Mobley P.E.– Deputy Director and Chief Engineer, Detroit Water and Sewerage Company.

In addition to the presentation of these awards, the event will also include a silent and live dinner and auctions. Tickets to the event cost $ 200, and free valet parking is also included with the price of admission. For more details on how to purchase tickets, visit www.alternativesforgirls.org or contact Taylor Gawlik at 313-361-4000 ext. 273.

Dinner sponsors help ensure that AFG's shelter, prevention and outreach programs continue to provide critical services to girls and young women in crisis or at risk. There are several different levels of sponsorship donations. Contact Dawn Barrack at 313-361-4000 ext. 230 or [email protected] for more information on how to support AFG programs.

To raise crucial funds for the high-risk, homeless young women AFG supports, donations of auction items are needed. Examples of previous auction items include concert tickets, vacation packages, sporting event tickets, restaurant gift certificates and other culinary experiences, jewelry, fashion accessories, museum tickets, spa and beauty packages. If you can donate, contact Taylor Gawlik at 313-361-4000 ext. 273 or [email protected]

AFG thanks the sponsors of this year's Role Models Dinner. They include:

Diamond Sponsors:

DTE Energy Foundation

PVS Chemicals

Platinum Sponsors:

Ajax paving

Carole Illitch

Group of pistons

Gold Sponsors:

Greektown Casino

Silver Sponsors:

Argent Tape and Label, Inc.

Hodges Subaru

JCD Advisors

Metro West Chapter of Credit Unions

Special events D

The Rush Group

Trinity Health

Sponsoring Sponsors:

Grigg Graphic Services

Kelly Services

OpTech

Kelli and Tony LeJeunesse

Design Sponsor: Union AdWorks

Sponsor of the magazine: Hour Detroit Magazine

Floral Sponsor: Henry Ford Health System

For more details on the Model Dinner to follow, visit https://alternativesforgirls.org/role-model-dinner-2/.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.