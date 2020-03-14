Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma to Donate Coronavirus Test Kits and Masks to the US USA

%MINIFYHTML32e30d1a6ff27ab5cd4d5afe76c7a09e11% %MINIFYHTML32e30d1a6ff27ab5cd4d5afe76c7a09e12%

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma says he is donating 500,000 coronavirus test kits and a million protective masks to the United States, Reuters reports. The Chinese billionaire has already promised 2 million protective masks to European countries. A first shipment of test kits, medical supplies, and 500,000 masks destined for Italy, which has been badly hit by the virus, arrived at Liege airport in Belgium on Friday night.

"The pandemic we are facing today can no longer be resolved by any country," Ma said in a statement posted on Twitter. "We cannot beat this virus unless we remove the resource limits and share our hard-earned knowledge and lessons." The United States has lagged behind other countries conducting tests to detect the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML32e30d1a6ff27ab5cd4d5afe76c7a09e13% %MINIFYHTML32e30d1a6ff27ab5cd4d5afe76c7a09e14%

Ma started Alibaba in 1999 and helped turn it into a $ 420 billion business. His estimated net worth is around $ 37 billion.

%MINIFYHTML32e30d1a6ff27ab5cd4d5afe76c7a09e15% %MINIFYHTML32e30d1a6ff27ab5cd4d5afe76c7a09e16%

On Friday, President Trump declared a national emergency for the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization says is a pandemic. Italy has been among the countries most affected by the virus, and the Italian government put the entire country under lockdown last week.

As of Saturday morning, 2,195 people in the United States had tested positive for the coronavirus.