Alexis Skyy makes it clear that no one is going to stop her bag, including Jayda Cheaves

If there's something Alexis Skyy wants to be known for, it's coming to the bag! And in a recent Instagram post, make it clear that you will get the bag regardless of what anyone else is doing.

And you know it wouldn't really be Alexis Skyy with a message if it didn't shed a little bit of shadow, this time directed at Lil Baby's mom mom, Jayda Cheaves.

Both Alexis and Jayda were spotted wearing the same see-through dress only a few days apart, and while both ladies seemed absolutely passionate, the comment section got messy.

If you've been up to date with tea, you'll remember that Alexis innately got into it not only with Jayda, but also with Ari Fletcher. And the meat started for the same reason we're here today: Fans accused Alexis of copying Ari's style.

Things got even more complicated when Jayda got into the mix, and Alexis claimed she was playing with Jayda's baby.

Well, Alexis turned to her IG story to make one thing very clear: Jayda can't stop any offer being made to her, regardless of the little drama.

Alexis says she gets paid to use some of the settings and everyone sees her on the ‘gram, so those who hate to say she's copying someone else can leave!

Do you think Alexis deliberately wore the same dress as Jayda, Roomies? Or was it just a coincidence when I got that coin? Let us know in the comments!