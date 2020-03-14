Alexis Skyy is not feeling well before the event with Ari Fletcher

Instagram

Up News Info – Is it a coincidence or not? Alexis Skyy He is supposed to appear at a stripper event in Santa Rosa, Florida on Saturday night, March 14, but before the event, the social media star admitted not feeling well.

Alexis did not reveal whether he would still appear at the event. However, people have already begun to speculate that she might be pretending considering her nemesis, Ari Fletcher, will share the stage with her at the event.

"When we were supposed to meet on the playground to fight after school, and we started to think that we can win or not," someone joked. "Lmfaoooo I'm just saying you were scared, hahaha, everything you talk about online, but now you don't feel good," said another similar.

One more person commented: "Of all the days if you want to be sick today", while another person intervened: "The irony. Yesterday he was outside feeling great".

For those who need a reminder, Alexis and Ari were recently online after the former was accused of copying G Herbo's little mother (formerly known as Lil herb) In response, he stated that "it paved the way for these bitches."

That didn't sit well with Ari, who then started attacking her on Twitter. In one post, she said, "Did it pave the way? PAVED THE ROAD OF THE KING FOR WHOM? $ 3,500 could never get me into the club." He also wrote, "Don't get your hopes up! I wasn't even talking about you, but you fit in. You like my style to be fine. Don't let these fans screw you up."

Alexis reacted: "Shawty let something get VERY CLEAR … I haven't accepted anything less than 5,000 since 2016, so that's $ 3500 you thought was my fee, most likely a DEPOSIT! $ 7000! "