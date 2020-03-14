Aldon Smith Reportedly Requests Rejoining the NFL | NFL news





Aldon Smith hasn't been in the league since 2015

According to Jim Trotter of the NFL Network, the former top passing runner for the San Francisco 49ers and Aldon Smith is in the process of applying to rejoin the NFL.

Smith has not been in the league since 2015 after a series of legal and personal problems that led to an indefinite suspension.

The 30-year-old man has been arrested multiple times, including a domestic violence charge in November 2018 and several DUI arrests.

Smith has not played in the NFL since November 2015, when he was suspended from the league for a year for violating his substance abuse policy.

The 49ers selected Smith No. 7 overall in 2011 and he was an immediate success, adding 14 sacks as a rookie and earning All-Pro first team honors with 19.5 sacks in 2012.

After four seasons and 44 sacks in 50 games with San Francisco, he played nine games, starting seven, for the Oakland Raiders before his suspension in 2015.

Trotter said Smith told him he is "clean now and he wants to go back to the league."