Alaska Airlines agent at SFO tests positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL (Up News Info SF) – An Alaska Airlines customer service agent at San Francisco International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

The airline released a statement confirming that the employee left the sick job on Tuesday, March 10 and is recovering and feeling well.

%MINIFYHTMLba3420bcf83f58c3a040ff13ed4ec04413% %MINIFYHTMLba3420bcf83f58c3a040ff13ed4ec04414%

"We plan to work with local public health authorities and our partners at SFO to identify individuals who may have had immediate and prolonged contact with this employee," Alaska Airline officials wrote in the statement. "Our medical experts have reiterated that the risk of transmission for anyone who has not been in close contact with this employee remains low."