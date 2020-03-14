Alameda Firefighter Contracts Coronavirus; 8 Other Firefighters in Quarantine – Up News Info San Francisco

ALAMEDA (Up News Info SF) – Eight Alameda firefighters have been quarantined after confirmation that one of their colleagues tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The city of Alameda announced Friday that after a positive firefighter test, the county health department was able to identify anyone the firefighter has been exposed to COVID-19. Eight firefighters were identified and are now isolated awaiting the results of their tests.

The city statement reiterated that all Alameda fire stations were fully staffed with no reduction in the ability to respond to calls.

Alameda County officials said Friday that there were four new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, two of which were the first reported cases of community transmission. The county now has a total of seven coronavirus cases as of Friday afternoon, county health officials said.

News of the firefighters' infection also came the same day that a coronavirus outbreak among San José firefighters increased to six confirmed cases, and another 70 people who may have been exposed are still being monitored, authorities said.