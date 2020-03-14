After Coronavirus concert cancellations: Yungblud to hold live-streamed concert on YouTube

Rapper Yungblud recently announced that he will host a show in Los Angeles on March 16, Monday, and will stream it live on YouTube to everyone in the world.

Just Jared claims the 22-year-old performer was due to start his world tour this spring, but concerts in about ten countries have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Yungblud, who gave his concert the aptly named "Sh * t & # 39; s Weird Keep Calm and Carry On,quot;, will host the concert and, between songs, answer questions from enthusiastic fans. Many of the star's shows worldwide have been temporarily canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The rapper, in a statement, explained that the world was going through a "very strange moment right now," and they are all lost. The young artist added that many of his shows around the world have been canceled, and it's almost as if someone is "cheating on us."

Yungblud went on to say that he missed making connections and missed his fans and his family. While Yungblud has fostered a career for himself in recent years, his recent relationship with Halsey has brought him additional publicity and attention.

Earlier this year, Halsey, who just came out of a rough relationship with rapper G-Eazy, yelled at Yungblud on Instagram. In August 2019, the pop star tapped into his IG account to celebrate Yungblud's birthday. He turned 22 on August 5.

In his birthday post, the star praised Yungblud and had many nice words for him. Fans on both sides were clearly delighted with the singer's post, with one fan in particular, saying it was "the cutest thing,quot;.

As previously reported, Halsey and Yungblud's romance was first confirmed when they were seen in Mexico enjoying a vacation together.

Halsey was dating G-Eazy before she began her relationship with her younger boyfriend, however, in the past, the star claimed she was a "shi * ty guy." G-Eazy hasn't said anything about Halsey publicly yet.



