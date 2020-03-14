Afghan government delays release of Taliban prisoners, jeopardizing deal | News

The Afghan government has postponed its plan to release Taliban prisoners, a senior official said, a decision that could sabotage a peace agreement signed last month between the armed group and the United States.

Javid Faisal, spokesman for the National Security Council, He said Saturday that the releases were being delayed because more time was needed to review the list of Taliban prisoners.

%MINIFYHTMLfa98fd247d784507f3eb971691e4e6b711% %MINIFYHTMLfa98fd247d784507f3eb971691e4e6b712%

Plus:

"We are ready to start the process as described in the presidential decree, but we will not release anyone if there is no guarantee that they will not fight again," he said.

"The Taliban have to show flexibility."

Earlier this week, President Ashraf Ghani announced that 1,500 Taliban prisoners would be released as a "gesture of goodwill,quot; in an attempt to resolve one of the long-standing disputes that had stirred up talks with the armed group.

Ghani's decree said the government would release 1,500 captives starting Saturday if insurgents reduce violence, with plans to release 3,500 other prisoners after negotiations begin.

The Taliban rejected the offer and demanded the release of nearly 5,000 captives, citing it as one of the conditions behind the US-Taliban deal signed last month that excluded Kabul.

Under the agreement between the United States and the Taliban signed on February 29, foreign forces will withdraw from the country within 14 months in exchange for Taliban security guarantees and a promise to hold talks with Kabul.

The Taliban did not immediately react to the delay in the release, a move that is likely to further halt the peace talks that were originally scheduled to begin on March 10.

On Wednesday, the Afghan government warned it would resume attacks on the fighters if the violence continued, ending a partial unilateral truce established before the talks.

The political chaos in Kabul has further complicated matters, as Afghanistan's former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah also claimed the presidency after last September's election, which was marred by delays and allegations of electoral fraud.

On Monday, Abdullah was sworn in as president minutes after Ghani was sworn in.