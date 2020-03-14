Adrien Broner was arrested in Miami Beach – Here are all the details

Professional boxer Adrien Broner was arrested in Miami Beach. The Shade Room has all the details about what happened, and you can also check them out below.

"According to @tmz_tv, Adrien was arrested around 8:45 pm local time on Friday and the police believed he was under the influence, so they arrested him for a DUI," TSR said.

They went on and detailed that ‘They took him to the station and took his photo. His bond was set at $ 1,000, however, he is still in police custody at this time because he is on 8-hour hold. Therefore, he will not be released from prison until early Saturday morning. Not long ago, Adrien found himself in trouble with the authorities. "

Someone said, "Spring break is already out of control in Miami," and another follower posted this: "You are re-registering because the crown is everything."

A follower posted this: "If life is a hill and I'm deep down it was a person," and one fan said, "You need a better circle around you."

One commenter wrote, "All of you,quot; member that time got into the cash out of the dms girls when she was 14 "and someone else said that,quot; he was probably there trying to talk to all those kids. "

Someone else wrote: ‘Damn. Downward spiral. All that money, success, and possibilities, however, chooses to be arrested every two weeks. Where are the people who love him? 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ ’

People didn't seem too supportive in the comments, as you can see now. They had all kinds of criticism that they shared on social networks directed at him.

Adrien Jerome Broner is an American professional boxer, and it's also worth noting that he has held multiple world championships in four weight classes.



