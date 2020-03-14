Adrien Broner arrested for DUI in Miami Beach

It seems that Adrien Broner was in Miami cutting and ended up being arrested for a DUI.

According to TMZAdrien was arrested around 8:45 pm local time on Friday and the police believed he was under the influence, so they arrested him for a DUI.

They took him to the station and took his photo. His bond was set at $ 1,000, however, he is still in police custody at this time because he is on 8-hour hold. Therefore, he will not be released from prison until early Saturday morning.

Not long ago, Adrien found himself in trouble with the authorities. Just the last month He was seen handcuffed and escorted by authorities in Las Vegas outside the Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury weigh-in.

He was reportedly told last November that he was unable to be on the MGM Grand Garden property, and last month when he was seen at the weigh-in he was asked to leave, and when he did not, security detained him until that the Las Vegas police took over. He was later released with a violation for violation.

Before that, Bhad Bhabie criticized the boxer for slipping on his Instagram posts. However the exclusively He revealed to us that it was an honest mistake and that he did not know that she was a minor.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/03/13/adrien-broner-arrested-dui-miami/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94