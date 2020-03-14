Accident incorrectly kills 2 drivers in Saginaw – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SAGINAW, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead after a wrong-way vehicle collided with another in Saginaw early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to the accident around 3:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of N. Saginaw Boulevard. The arriving officers found a head-on collision between two vehicles.

The drivers of the vehicles involved were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants inside any of the vehicles.

According to police, a Toyota Camry was going north on N. Saginaw Blvd. when it was struck head-on by a GMC Sierra heading south on the northbound lanes.

The identities of the two controllers have yet to be released.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation. Police said toxicology reports are pending to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.