LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hundreds of freeway signs lit California freeways, reminding the public to practice social distancing and quarantining.

More than 700 electronic signs across the state displayed the message:

%MINIFYHTMLccff7f009769b6f4b42c3290df8c1ff811% %MINIFYHTMLccff7f009769b6f4b42c3290df8c1ff812%

“COVID-19 Less is more. Less is more. Avoid meetings. "