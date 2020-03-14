50 Cent reacts after Harvey Weinstein's sentencing

After Harvey Weinstein's sentencing, many celebrities shared their thoughts and feelings and turned to social media to celebrate the decision. The man will spend 23 years behind bars on the rape charges that have been brought against him.

50 Cent also made sure to share a few words after the news came out a few days ago, and chose Twitter to do this.

You can check out the message 50 shared on his social media account below.

Damn, they gave Harvey the Air Jordan. I'm great with these bitches OLLOL pic.twitter.com/mZzjYDDwJK – 50cent (@ 50cent) March 11, 2020

Someone shadowed Oprah and said, "Is there going to be a Harvey Weinstein documentary from Oprah," while another commenter said, "I wonder if Oprah is going to talk about her best friend soon? Maybe interview her victims?"

One commenter had the following opinion: ‘I understand that your actions were totally wrong, but we should never celebrate when great men fall. As there is no man without bad actions. We just have to pray for them so that God can change their lives. "

Someone else posted this: "Just don't rape people, it's not that difficult."

A former 50 Cent fan said, "These women were victims of sexual assault. I am because of the toxic masculinity that you and many others in the industry press. I am no longer a fan."

A few days ago, it was revealed that Reese Witherspoon also had some words to share after the prayer.

She called the sentence a "historic moment,quot; and couldn't help but celebrate it.

On sentencing day, Reese tweeted: ‘A historic moment today. I appreciate so much all the women and men who spoke about the abuse and harassment they had suffered at the hands of Harvey Weinstein. It gives me renewed hope in the US justice system. USA That due process works, survivors are believed and justice is done & # 39; & # 39;.

