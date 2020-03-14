5 more coronavirus cases on Saturday bring San Francisco's total to 28 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Five more confirmed cases of the new coronavirus were reported Saturday in San Francisco, bringing the city's total to 28, health officials said.

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the city banned public and private gatherings of more than 100 people on Friday until April 30.

Also on Friday, organizers of the San Francisco International Film Festival confirmed that the long-established event set for April has been canceled.

In addition, the city has restricted visits and nonessential staff at Laguna Honda Hospital and the Skilled Nursing Facility Unit at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital until April 21.

There is also a ban on visitors to skilled nursing facilities throughout the city.

