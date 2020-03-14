40-year-old man shot to death in South Dallas parking lot, investigating police – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after finding a 40-year-old man shot to death in a south Dallas parking lot Thursday night.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. March 12, police responded to a shooting at 2900 Peabody Ave. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old Latino man shot multiple times in a parking lot.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been revealed at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact Detective López at 214-671-3676 or [email protected]