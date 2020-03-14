40-year-old Frisco woman tests positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A 40-year-old Frisco woman has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Collin County to five.

Collin County public health authorities report that the woman has no underlying medical conditions and is isolating herself at home.

Authorities also confirmed that he has not recently traveled out of state, but have not yet confirmed whether his case is related to others in the area.

There are currently 63 people under supervision (PUM) in Collin County at the moment; however, an emergency declaration has not been issued.

For more information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.