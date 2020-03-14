4 ways to make the most of your week in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

There is something for everyone on the calendar of events this week. From a coding workshop to a game night, these are the best options to help you go out in the coming days.

Medusa album with The Cover Bandits

Don't miss this rare opportunity to see Medusa's nightclub while on tour as The Cover Bandits introduces them to Detroit.

When: Friday, March 13, 7-10: 30 p.m.

Where: Subway at DIME, 1265 Griswold St.

Admission: $ 10

Saturday STEMinista: Put a code in it! (Tickets: $ 20)

The STEMinista workshop on Saturday in March focuses on coding and robotics. How far can coding take you? Let's explore and "put a code on it!" Saturday STEM March in the Michigan Science Center will dive deep into coding. Students will begin by watching a play about Margaret Hamilton, a leading computer scientist, and the story of how her code was the backbone of NASA's Apollo space program in 1969 at the TET theater at the Michigan Science Center. From there, STEMinistas will explore the world of coding and robotics.

When: Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. at 3 p.m.

Where: Michigan Science Center, 5020 John R St.

Admission: Free

LepreCon St Patrick’s Crawl Detroit

We are going to bars for the St. Patrick's Day weekend. There's live entertainment, no coverage charges, and specialty drinks on the luckiest crawl of 2020.

When: Saturday, March 14, 2 p.m. – Sunday, March 15, 2 a.m.

Where: Detroit to be announced

Admission: $ 10- $ 20

Our community game night

Join us for our community game night. Get your tickets today!

When: Saturday, March 14, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Where: 10334 Joseph Campau Ave, 10334 Joseph Campau Ave.

Admission: $ 15 (general admission)

