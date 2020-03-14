4 additional positive COVID-19 cases announced – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today that four adults reportedly tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 16.

Samples will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing. The cases include:

An adult Detroit woman with an unknown travel history.

An adult Washtenaw County man with a history of international travel.

An adult Wayne County woman with a history of contact with a confirmed case.

An adult male There is no additional information available on this case at this time. Updated information will be provided as it becomes available.

Testing is still ongoing for today and additional updates may be provided.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

Fever

Cough

Short of breath

This is a rapidly evolving situation. Updates will be posted at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

