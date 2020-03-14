4 additional positive COVID-19 cases announced – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, MICH. (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today that four adults reportedly tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 16.
Samples will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing. The cases include:
- An adult Detroit woman with an unknown travel history.
- An adult Washtenaw County man with a history of international travel.
- An adult Wayne County woman with a history of contact with a confirmed case.
- An adult male There is no additional information available on this case at this time. Updated information will be provided as it becomes available.
- Testing is still ongoing for today and additional updates may be provided.
COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Short of breath
%MINIFYHTML51491e6481f58e9cf15f00f92f78ab4f11%%MINIFYHTML51491e6481f58e9cf15f00f92f78ab4f12%
This is a rapidly evolving situation. Updates will be posted at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.