& # 39; The Bachelorette & # 39; Clare Crawley Season Postpone Production Due To Coronavirus

& # 39; Stranger Things & # 39; Netflix is ​​also stopping production in its fourth season, as the streaming giant has decided to postpone all movies and television productions in the United States and Canada.

"High school"It is the latest victim of Coronavirus. Warner Bros., which causes the cleavage of"The Bachelor"He announced on Friday March 13 that he decided to stop production in season 16, which will be presented Clare Crawley, due to the virus outbreak.

"With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and as a precaution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production of some of our more than 70 series and pilots currently on film or about to begin," the statement read. "There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority."

"During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based," the statement concluded.

Host Chris Harrison He also announced the decision on his Instagram account. "Hello, Single Nation, it is with a heavy heart that I come to you tonight because now, at this very moment, I should be standing on a very wet road with a very excited woman, ready to change lives. But in reality the lives have changed, "he said in a video.

"The production of & # 39; The Bachelorette & # 39; has been postponed for at least two weeks. In two weeks we will reevaluate where we are in the world and find out what's going on, and if we can move on," he continued.

Chris also thanked Clare, who will make history as the oldest woman to lead the show. "For my friend Clare, you are still my single and I hope we can still have a chance to help you find love and make this work," she said.

Joining "The Bachelorette" is "Netflix"Strange things, which has been filming its fourth season. The broadcasting giant has decided to postpone the production of all film and television productions in the United States and Canada starting Monday, March 16 for the next two weeks. It is also seen affected by the outbreak. "Sex / life"and Ryan Murphy's Netflix Movie"The prom"