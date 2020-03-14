& # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; will continue filming auditions without a live audience

%MINIFYHTML17193753a4d69c03c0ff981c736914a611% %MINIFYHTML17193753a4d69c03c0ff981c736914a612%

The decision made & # 39; for precaution & # 39; Amid the coronavirus pandemic comes after Judge Heidi Klum missed two days of auditions in Pasadena, California, after becoming ill.

"America has talent"She is conducting the rest of her auditions without the usual live hearing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Production sources told TMZ that the show will continue filming without fans for the foreseeable future, due to fears about the spread of the virus, as fans received emails informing them that the auditions would continue behind closed doors.

"As a precaution, America & # 39; s Got Talent is suspending all recordings with a studio audience until further notice," the emails read, shared by several fans on social media.

The decision comes after the judge Heidi klum he was forced to skip auditions in Pasadena, California on Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday after falling ill, with "Modern Family"star Eric Stonestreet intervened with his co-star and judge Sofia Vergara, Howie MandelY Simon Cowell.

The decision comes after several television shows rejected live hearings to help inhibit the spread of the virus, with more than 134,000 cases recorded worldwide since the outbreak began in December (2019), resulting in more of 4,900 deaths in total.

The show's producers previously said they planned to continue with an audience, but they vowed to monitor the situation and made sure to take all necessary precautions to ensure that the audience, judges and guests are safe.