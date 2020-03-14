2 more suspected positive cases, 1 confirmed patient leaving the hospital in "great shape,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas County health officials have announced two allegedly more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 11 reported cases in the county. One of the county's first patients is also leaving the hospital.

Authorities said the two cases involve a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s, both of whom are Dallas residents. Authorities also said both cases are related to travel: one international and one cruise.

Both men are currently isolated in their homes.

These are the 10th and 11th suspected positive coronavirus cases reported in the county since the first was announced earlier this week.

Authorities said the 11 cases include two people who do not live in the county. The numbers reported on the Dallas County Health and Human Services website will not include those two out-of-county residents.

“The number of cases will continue to increase. The rate at which they increase will depend on the extent to which we all act responsibly to prevent the spread of the community, "said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

On Saturday afternoon, Jenkins announced that the county's first COVID-19 patient, a 77-year-old man, was leaving the hospital in "good shape." He also said that the man's wife, who also tested positive, did not need hospital admission.

Late Thursday afternoon, Jenkins issued a local disaster declaration to help contain and mitigate the possible spread of the coronavirus. During the announcement, Jenkins said the city of Dallas had its first case that had evidence of community spread.

The statement allowed the county to ban any community gathering of 500 or more people and to strongly discourage any gathering of 250 or more people. This decision began at 11 a.m. on Friday and will last until 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20.

You can find more information about Dallas County Health and Human Services here.