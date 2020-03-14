10 TV shows to stream while you stay inside

With public and private institutions closing their doors in response to the coronavirus pandemic, now is the time to make a weekend appointment with your couch. With sports competitions canceled and a staggering number of shows available to stream on an increasing number of platforms, it could finally take its toll on that queue that it has been building for months. But what should you look at?

We do not intend the following list of programs to be the end of all programs to watch; Trying to produce an all-encompassing viewer guide in the broadcast age is silly. Instead, we've selected a list of shows spanning genres and platforms that will satisfy any mood.

Comedies to laugh out loud

Marblehead native Rob Delaney and Irish actress Sharon Horgan combined comedy, pathos and heart in "Catastrophe," which concluded her four-season career in 2019. When Horgan's school teacher becomes pregnant after a night with Delaney's American advertising executive, the duo decides to raise the boy, and watching the couple's relationship evolve over four seasons is a journey worth taking.

How to look: "Catastrophe,quot; airs on Amazon Prime.

Short of time? Stop lying, you have nowhere to go. But if you're looking for a quick laugh, "I think you should go,quot; is a good bet. With just six episodes lasting between 16 and 17 minutes each, you can watch this entire series of sketches by former "Saturday Night Live,quot; writer and performer Tim Robinson and former "SNL,quot; writer Zach Kanin, a Newton and former Harvard Lampoon president, in less time than needed to see most movies. "I think you should go,quot; finds humor in the absurd, and leans heavily on the protagonists who get past the comfort point before admitting they are wrong. Not surprisingly, critics have rated the show as "Netflix's Funniest Show Ever,quot; and "Funniest Show of 2019,quot;.

How to look: "I think you should go,quot; is available to stream on Netflix.

Eugene Levy and Catherine O & # 39; Hara have a long history together, with comedy actors joining forces in the 1970s as members of the improvisation company Second City and portraying an on-screen couple in movies like "Best in Show "and,quot; A Mighty Wind. " So it makes sense that after more than 40 years of acting side-by-side, the duo is a riot in "Schitt & # 39; s Creek,quot;, a Canadian comedy that follows a wealthy family who started again in a small rural town they bought as a joke before their money disappeared.

How to look: "Schitt’s Creek,quot; airs on Netflix.

Gripping dramas

The first and second seasons of the anthology series Stephen King were filmed in Massachusetts, with the final season starring Lizzy Caplan ("Mean Girls,quot;), Tim Robbins ("The Shawshank Redemption,quot;), Elsie Fisher ("Eighth Grade,quot; ) and Barkhad Abdi ("Captain Phillips,quot;) playing numerous characters in the fictional town of Castle Rock. The characters will no doubt be familiar to fans of the King universe.

How to look: "Castle Rock,quot; airs on Hulu.

Showtime's crime drama of the 1990s in Boston may be a work of fiction, but there are a number of people and real-life events that drive the show's narrative, which focuses on an FBI investigator (Kevin Bacon, "Footloose,quot;) and an assistant district attorney (Aldis Hodge, "Hidden Figures,quot;) team up to defeat a gang of armored car thieves. The show is slated to return for its second season later this year, and producer Ben Affleck and creator / producer Chuck MacLean hope to do for Boston what "The Wire,quot; did for Baltimore over the course of at least five seasons, so it is worth seeing. up now.

How to look: "City on a Hill,quot; is available to stream on Hulu with a Showtime subscription.

In case "Castle Rock,quot; wasn't King enough for you, this 10-part HBO miniseries is an adaptation of one of the author's recent novels. What initially feels like standard police procedure, with police questioning a baseball coach (Jason Bateman, "Arrested Development,quot;) suspected of the rape and murder of an 11-year-old boy. But as it happens so often in King's world, things get weird. Featured performances include Ben Mendelsohn ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,quot;) as a detective with a personal connection to the case and Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet,quot;) as the private investigator with an eye for the supernatural.

How to look: "The Outsider,quot; airs on HBO Go.

Alan Moore's classic Cold War era graphic novel about superheroes maintaining an awkward peace as the world approaches the apocalypse was already the subject of a disappointing 2009 film adaptation. But where director Zach Snyder failed, With an uneven beat and an attempt to squeeze out excess source material in an already too long runtime, Carlton Cuse's new HBO series ("Lost,quot;) succeeds. Using the 1921 real-life Greenwood Massacre as a catalyst for a whole new story in the dark superhero universe, "Watchmen,quot; is anchored by the performances of Regina King ("If Beale Street could speak,quot;), Tim Blake Nelson ("Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?") And Jeremy Irons ("The Lion King,quot;) as the exiled genius Ozymandias.

How to look: "Watchmen,quot; airs on HBO Go.

The best relaxation shows

Twitch is best known as a platform for live streaming players, with teens around the world playing hours like "Fortnite," "League of Legends," and "Call of Duty,quot; during every hour of the day. But Twitch is also the best place to watch countless episodes of "The Joy of Painting," the ultra-relaxing painting show that originally aired on PBS in the 1980s and 1990s. Lose yourself in the landscapes of the late host Bob Ross, as you Serenade with its soothing baritone and ASMR-worthy brush sounds. Access to the Bob Ross Twitch channel is free, but if you're interested in a little more control over the episodes you watch, the show is also available on other paid services.

How to look: Visit the Bob Ross Twitch channel anytime starting at 3 p.m. Fridays until 3 p.m. on Monday. Also available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Tubi.

Do you want to turn off your brain and forget about life for a while? Sure you do. Even better, do you want to turn off your brain while imagining yourself surrounded by lush gardens, green vegetation, and flowering perennials? Then tune in to "Love Your Garden," a British import on Netflix that takes host Alan Titchmarsh to the homes of his English peers whose gardens are in need of transformation.

How to look: "Love Your Garden,quot; airs on Netflix.

If you are going to be trapped inside for an extended period, a tidy house will go a long way in maintaining your sanity. Sweeping floors and cleaning every surface is one thing, but radically transforming your home by removing clutter is a difficult task, and Marie Kondo can help you do it. Even if you are comfortable with how your home feels, it is immensely satisfying to see Kondo helping accumulators in his program transform their homes from hovels to homes.

How to look: "Tidy up with Marie Kondo,quot; airs on Netflix.