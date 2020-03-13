Zion, Giannis among stars promising money to help arena workers affected by coronavirus suspensions

The economic effects of coronavirus in sport are evident. When games are not played, tickets are not sold, fans do not fill hotels or use taxis, and stadium and arena workers are out of work. With the suspension of the NBA and NHL seasons this week, the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, the delay of the MLB season and much more, thousands of games will not play as scheduled, and those workers will not have a source of income. .

In this moment of confusion and concern for many, stars from across the sports world are helping to help.

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson announced on Friday on his Instagram page a promise to "cover the wages,quot; of all workers at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, the team's stadium, for the next 30 days. "The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at (S) Moothie King Center," wrote Williamson. in the post.

Williamson joins other NBA stars in pledging support for workers in their local arenas. They all followed the example of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who started filming on Wednesday when he said his organization would seek a program to support employees of the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love started the player movement Thursday when he pledged $ 100,000 for Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse staff. The Cavaliers followed up with a statement saying they would develop "a compensation plan to continue paying our event staff and hourly workforce that is affected by changes to our schedule of regular events."

"Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations," Love wrote on Instagram. "And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent COVID-19 outbreak can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we have been able to tackle major issues and come together as a progressive league that cares about players, fans, and the communities we work in. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone feels and that's why I'm pledging $ 100,000 through the Kevin Love Fund to support the Cavs' arena and the support staff that had a sudden change in his life due to the suspension of the NBA season. "

Pistons forward Blake Griffin has reportedly promised $ 100,000 to workers at Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit. The current NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has done the same with the workers of the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

It is bigger than basketball! And during this difficult time, I want to help people who make my life, that of my family and that of my colleagues, easier. My family and I pledge to donate $ 100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can overcome this together! 🙏🏽 – Giannis Antetokounmpo (@ Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

Generosity has extended beyond basketball. In the NHL, Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers promised $ 100,000 to pay workers at the BB,amp;T Center while events are postponed. His teammates have contributed to match his donation. The Panthers property also contributes an undisclosed amount.

Many unknowns remain around the Coronavirus, but Love said he hopes his donation will help ease fear and anxiety. "I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities," he added in his IG post.