Zelfa Barrett Joins Matchroom Boxing | Boxing news

Zelfa Barrett has joined Matchroom

Zelfa Barrett has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing and will be making his highly anticipated Sky Sports debut on the hit bill Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on Saturday May 2.

Regarded as one of the best prospects in British boxing, Barrett (23-1, 14 KOs) claimed the Commonwealth title with a blank point victory over British rival Lyon Woodstock at First Direct Arena in Leeds in June 2019.

Nephew of former super lightweight European champion Pat Barrett, & # 39; Brown Flash & # 39; He has won 23 of his 24 professional fights, with 14 of those wins by knockout, and the 26-year-old hopes to enter the world title contest. , starting with a great performance in his hometown.

"This is a new chapter, there are some great opportunities for me," said Barrett. "I want to keep picking up belts and getting better, I have the capabilities to go all the way. I believe in my own ability. I have had two good wins on the rebound and now I am looking to keep going. 2020 and beyond.

"I would not waste anyone's time if I did not believe that I can win a world title, that is why I am here, to win a world title. There is nobody in my weight class that I fear, I am ready to fight anyone with the preparation and the proper notice. I admire fighters in and around my weight, but there is no one I can avoid.

"Fighting in my own city of Manchester is very important to me. May 2 will be a great occasion to mark my matchroom debut. Not only am I participating, I am boxing there on the big stage with Dillian Whyte and Katie Taylor. My style is exciting. I have speed, I can hit. Sometimes I am amazed at what I can do, fans will have to sit and watch every second of every round. "

Eddie Hearn said: "I am delighted to welcome Zelfa to the team, he has a great future ahead of him.

"We have recently seen two Manchester world champions walk away from the sport and the city is clamoring for a new star. I feel like Zelfa is the man who carries the torch and we will give him every opportunity to reach the top of the sport."