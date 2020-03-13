Yungblud to host special live show amid concert cancellations due to coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML0f5c0ecc07f649791ced2d3966ae184011% %MINIFYHTML0f5c0ecc07f649791ced2d3966ae184012%

Code Orange has also decided to go ahead with their concert on March 14 in their hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, through the show to be held behind closed doors and without an audience.

British rapper YUNGBLUD He plans to combat the onslaught of coronavirus concert cancellations by airing a special show live for fans via YouTube.

The "11 Minutes" star, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, recently had to scrap his Asia tour, which was due to start in South Korea this week (begins March 9), so he now decided to hold a concert at line. -only audience.

"S ** T & # 39; S WEIRD BUT KEEP CALM AND CONTINUE," he posted on Instagram announcing the event on Monday night.

"I hate that the shows are canceled, so I'll bring you one. I'll be live on my YouTube 7am (PST) playing songs, talking s ** t, making breakfast and answering questions (sic)."

He continued to insist, "We're going to beat this damn TOGETHER. Having the ability to connect with you isn't going to be taken away. Fuck that. I can't wait to see you. Tell you f ** kin mates (sic)."

YUNGBLUD isn't the only artist who turns to live streaming to play for fans. Heavy rockers Orange code They have decided to continue their Saturday night show (March 14) in their hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, though they will be playing in an empty spot after The Roxian officials decided to postpone all scheduled shows due to health issues. .

The concert will take place behind closed doors and will be broadcast live on Twitch.

Musicians included Cher, Blake Shelton, pearl jam, Kiss, BTS (The Bangtan Boys), Louis Tomlinson, Avril Lavigne Y Kenny Chesney They have been forced to halt touring plans in the wake of the global COVID-19 outbreak, and authorities around the world have issued bans at mass meetings to prevent the continued spread of the disease.

Among the latest events to be affected is BBC Radio 1's big weekend party in Scotland, which was slated to take over Dundee's Camperdown Park in late May. Interpreters for being included Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Y Biffy clyro.