Your weather today in Detroit for March 13, 2020 – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit should be pretty dry next week, according to the seven-day forecast from the Saildrone-powered drone weather service. The highest chance of rain is expected by 50 percent on Thursday, with the possibility of a light rain of 0.09 inches.

(Credit: Unsplash / Hoodline)

The immediate forecast also has winds for today. Winds are forecast to rise to 21 mph today but to subside starting Saturday.

(Credit: Saildrone / Hoodline)

%MINIFYHTML5bc8abac75295162e04e80bcfe86ae1811% %MINIFYHTML5bc8abac75295162e04e80bcfe86ae1812%

Temperatures will be mild today, then become colder from Saturday to Wednesday, reaching just 41 degrees on Saturday. The sky will be cloudy for the next few days and clear on Wednesday.

This story was automatically created using Saildrone's local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historical climate data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more information on what we are doing. Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.