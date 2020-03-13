Your nose itches. You wonder: is it the coronavirus?

With the spread of the coronavirus comes another ailment: anxiety for every symptom. Does your nose itch because you are trying not to touch your face, because you got the flu, or is it perhaps the coronavirus?

As spring approaches, allergies can trigger symptoms that can make it difficult to determine what your body is trying to fight. Dr Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety, helps explain the subtle differences between signs of allergies or infection with the flu or coronavirus.

What are your symptoms?

First, consider the time of year. Allergies and the flu tend to be seasonal. If you have a runny nose in the spring and this happens every year, allergies are the most likely culprit. If it's winter and the flu is raging in your community, then that's the likely explanation. The flu is much more widespread than the coronavirus.

But symptoms similar to those of warm weather, in a place with documented transmission of coronaviruses? Maybe it's not the flu.