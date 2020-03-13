Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Congress to vote on coronavirus aid package

The House plans to vote today on an economic rescue package to respond to the effects of the pandemic. The legislation includes enhanced unemployment benefits and free testing for the virus, and guarantees 14 days of paid sick leave, according to spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi.

The Senate suspended a recess next week to vote on the measure.

Here are the latest updates on the outbreak and maps of where the virus has spread.

In other developments:

Wall Street had its worst day since the collapse of Black Monday in 1987. Here's the latest from world markets.

At least six states and several large school districts moved to closed schools for at least two weeks, affecting millions.

The ban on travel from much of Europe to the US USA It will start today at 11:59 p.m. Oriental. The restrictions do not apply to U.S. citizens, but nevertheless caused chaos on Thursday as panicked passengers attempted to leave Europe before they went into effect. Here is a guide to the restrictions.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the virus. Mr. Trudeau shows no symptoms and is not being examined, but will work from home for 14 days.

The White House press secretary said that neither President Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence would be evaluated after meeting with a Brazilian official who later tested positive. An Australian official who met last week with Attorney General William Barr and Ivanka Trump, Trump's daughter and senior adviser, said today that he had the virus.

China reported its lowest count of the virus since January, with eight new infections confirmed in the past 24 hours.

In sports, the N.C.A.A. he canceled the men's and women's basketball tournaments, and several professional leagues suspended or postponed their seasons.

All Disney theme parks will be closed starting this weekend. The company's cruise line is suspending departures.

In New York, Broadway theaters darken for a month, and cultural institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Guggenheim will temporarily close.

