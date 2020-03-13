Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Congress to vote on coronavirus aid package
The House plans to vote today on an economic rescue package to respond to the effects of the pandemic. The legislation includes enhanced unemployment benefits and free testing for the virus, and guarantees 14 days of paid sick leave, according to spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi.
The Senate suspended a recess next week to vote on the measure.
Here are the latest updates on the outbreak and maps of where the virus has spread.
In other developments:
Wall Street had its worst day since the collapse of Black Monday in 1987. Here's the latest from world markets.
At least six states and several large school districts moved to closed schools for at least two weeks, affecting millions.
The ban on travel from much of Europe to the US USA It will start today at 11:59 p.m. Oriental. The restrictions do not apply to U.S. citizens, but nevertheless caused chaos on Thursday as panicked passengers attempted to leave Europe before they went into effect. Here is a guide to the restrictions.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the virus. Mr. Trudeau shows no symptoms and is not being examined, but will work from home for 14 days.
The White House press secretary said that neither President Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence would be evaluated after meeting with a Brazilian official who later tested positive. An Australian official who met last week with Attorney General William Barr and Ivanka Trump, Trump's daughter and senior adviser, said today that he had the virus.
China reported its lowest count of the virus since January, with eight new infections confirmed in the past 24 hours.
In sports, the N.C.A.A. he canceled the men's and women's basketball tournaments, and several professional leagues suspended or postponed their seasons.
All Disney theme parks will be closed starting this weekend. The company's cruise line is suspending departures.
In New York, Broadway theaters darken for a month, and cultural institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Guggenheim will temporarily close.
Evidence in the United States remains elusive
Almost a week after President Trump announced that anyone who wanted a test could get one, many who fear having the coronavirus They have struggled to get tested, according to dozens of interviews across the country.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, discussed the availability of evidence in a testimony before Congress on Thursday: "The idea of someone easily understanding it the way people do in Other countries, we are not prepared for that. I think we should be? Yes. But we are not.
The details: The worst projections based on C.D.C. the scenarios suggest that if steps were not taken to curb transmission, 200,000 to 1.7 million people could die in the United States. USA Those numbers do not take into account the interventions that are already underway.
Closer look: The virus has overburdened hospitals in northern Italy, giving an insight into what countries are facing if they can't stop the spread.
News analysis: Beyond travel limits and hand-washing reminders, President Trump has let others set the path to combat the pandemic, our White House reporters write. "If I need to do something, I will do it," Trump said Thursday. "Compared to other places, we are in very good shape."
"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode is about the best way to navigate the pandemic.
A career traded by the White House
Amid growing uncertainty about the coronavirus and growing economic anxiety, the presidential campaign has become "a test of real-time, life-and-death competence and leadership," write our political reporters.
On Thursday, both former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders criticized President Trump's handling of the outbreak and offered their own plans. A Trump campaign spokesperson accused Democratic candidates of politicizing a crisis.
Mr. Biden: "Public fears are compounded by the pervasive lack of confidence in this president fueled by the confrontational relationship with the truth that he continues to have."
Mr. Sanders “The crisis we are facing due to the coronavirus is on the scale of a major war. And we must act accordingly. "
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
The man who felt too much
Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim will be 90 next week, and The Times has rehearsals and features in celebration. One is A reflection of our theater critic Ben Brantley, who saw his first Sondheim production "Follies,quot; when he was 16:
"As a shy and awkward kid who just wanted to be sophisticated, I still didn't understand the complex and subversive dialectic of words and music in those numbers, nor did I realize that Rodgers and Hammerstein were as full of feelings as anything else,quot; . . "
This is what is happening most.
American retaliation in Iraq: The American fighter jets responded to an Iranian-linked militia after a rocket attack that killed three coalition troops.
Give up football: Carlos Cordeiro, President of the US Soccer Federation. In the USA, she abruptly resigned and took responsibility for a legal filing on the national women's team that was widely condemned as misogynistic.
"The weekly,quot;: The latest episode of the television show The Times is about a woman in Nigeria who outclassed Boko Haram. It premieres today on FX at 10 p.m. This and will be on Hulu from Saturday.
Night comedy: After President Trump announced a ban on travel from Europe and called the coronavirus "foreign." Trevor Noah said: "We can blame Europe for many things: colonialism, skinny jeans, Piers Morgan, but this virus is worldwide, okay?"
Its reporter feels like the bearer of bad news this morning, but at the risk of piling up: Several nightly shows are suspending production due to virus concerns.
What we are reading: This New York essay by Colin Jost, writer-in-chief of "Saturday Night Live," about his grueling journey to high school between Manhattan and Staten Island. Lara Takenaga, staff editor, called it "an honest look at how her teenage years helped shape her future career."
Now a break from the news
Cook: Broken Eggs is a "good skillet meal with a cup of coffee or beer,quot; and an excellent weekend breakfast.
Read: "Until the End of Time," a collection of cosmological contemplations by physicist Brian Greene, is among the 11 books we recommend.
Listens: Our reporter spent three days with musician Francis Farewell Starlite, a lone muse from Kanye West, Bon Iver, and Drake.
Smarter life: There is too much misinformation about boosting your immune system. Here it is what works and what doesn't.
And now for the backstory on …
Interview juries
How did jurors decide on the conviction of Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday? Emily Palmer, a regular contributor to the Times, explains how our reporters found out.
In Mr. Weinstein's case, few jurors initially spoke to journalists. After the verdict, my role was to gather descriptions of the courtroom scene and to contact and interview jurors in their homes.
For 12 hours, I knocked on the doors of three jurors, left notes with the door attendants, ate at least one bag of salt and vinegar fries, and waited in the lobby of another juror's building, without any effect.
Another reporter, Nicole Hong, contacted a juror by text message. He wanted a few days to process the trial.
Laura Dimon spent five days trying to communicate with a member of the jury. He went to three possible addresses for the person in Manhattan, left a handwritten message, and sent three emails, between his attempts. Then, while walking his dog, he received a call from an unknown number. It was the jury, ready to speak.
Our reporters eventually It reached three jurors who agreed to speak anonymously. Those interviews showed a jury that took its responsibility seriously.
"They largely had a civil discussion," said Jan Ransom, who covered the trial daily. "They were able to keep what one called,quot; the noise "of the,quot; movement "outside the courtroom to focus on each woman's evidence and what they believed really happened."
