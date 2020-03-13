Young, confident and flying, damn the virus

As people are quarantined, work from home, and generally separate from the outside world, Joe DeSimone is preparing to travel the world.

In recent weeks, the 30-year-old Austin, Texas game design instructor has booked two flights, to London and Toronto, and is escaping to Nashville and Los Angeles.

He is one of the young people who have seen airline ticket prices fall in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, and have seen it as their golden opportunity to travel.

"The way I see it," said DeSimone, "either things will normalize and prices will return at a rate that makes it difficult for me to travel, or the world is going to end and I could enjoy it while it lasts."