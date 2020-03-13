Young, confident and flying, damn the virus

As people are quarantined, work from home, and generally separate from the outside world, Joe DeSimone is preparing to travel the world.
In recent weeks, the 30-year-old Austin, Texas game design instructor has booked two flights, to London and Toronto, and is escaping to Nashville and Los Angeles.
He is one of the young people who have seen airline ticket prices fall in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, and have seen it as their golden opportunity to travel.
"The way I see it," said DeSimone, "either things will normalize and prices will return at a rate that makes it difficult for me to travel, or the world is going to end and I could enjoy it while it lasts."
Raj Mahal, 32, runs PlanMoreTrips, an online travel planning app that launched in January. During the past month, as the number of coronavirus cases increased, activity at its site decreased. But then, almost overnight, he saw a 20 percent increase in bookings, mostly from people flying from tech hubs like San Francisco, Seattle, and New York, to warmer places like Hawaii, Australia, and America. South.
Curious about the trend, he sent an email to customers asking why they were booking. He learned that many were employees of large tech companies like Uber, Twitter, Amazon and Google, who had been instructed to work remotely.
"A lot of them were saying, well, the coronavirus is here in my city, so we might as well go somewhere else," Mahal said. "We've even seen coworkers book together. They figure that if we have to work from home, we could also rent a house in Hawaii."
To take advantage of this new market, Mr. Mahal made a "coronavirus flight alert," a program that adds cheap flights and emails to users suggesting itineraries.
"If you are comfortable with risk, prices are like the cheapest in 10 years," Mahal said. "Flights are cheap, accommodation is cheap, there are no tourists."
Traveling during the pandemic faces expert advice and government advice. Travelers who are infected, even if they show no symptoms, can transport and spread the virus to a new location, or contaminate a plane, cabin, or Airbnb. While they may be healthy enough to survive the virus, they could be putting others at risk.
They could also become infected during their travels and have to be hospitalized during a trip, or be quarantined somewhere far from home.
But for people like Mr. DeSimone, the risks may seem very abstract, while the deals are quite concrete. "As far as I can tell, the death rate is less than one percent for non-elderly people," said DeSimone, who added that he is willing to risk infection for his cheap international travel. "The odds are, if I get sick, it will be like a bad flu."
On Wednesday, he saw a round-trip flight from Austin to Los Angeles for $ 50.
"I spend more than $ 50 on cigarettes and coffee on a weekend," he said, "so why not?"
Some argue that these travelers can be a shot in the arm for the travel industry, buying tickets at a time when Carriers fly near empty planes and fill Airbnbs and hotels when people stop making trips.
For his part, Mr. Mahal will be skiing at Mount Hood, near Portland, Oregon, next week and has "speculated,quot; on trips to Croatia and Amsterdam. "Cancellation policies are more flexible now," he added, "so you can book now and possibly cancel later."
For those with little money, an opportunity
For some young people with liquidity problems, who grew up during the recession and may have a hard time paying hundreds of dollars for a flight, the time seems like an opportunity.
Kelly McPhee, 31, a waitress who works two jobs in Chicago, said the recent drop in prices will allow her to take a vacation for the first time in two years.
Recently, his friends started planning a trip to Phoenix, Arizona for spring training, but with a $ 500 round trip, he was out of his budget.
"And then this coronavirus thing happened and I saw people on Twitter saying that if you need to book a ticket, do it now because nobody wants to travel anymore," he said. “I searched online and thought: OMG! – now it only costs $ 150 ".
She's not worried about the virus, she said, "partly because I'm young and partly because we've been through this before. Ebola. Swine flu. Y2K. It looks like this."
(While it's true that people over the age of 60 and people with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk, the United States does not have big numbers on the death rate among young people. But statistics from the The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which looked at 45,000 coronavirus patients in China, calculated the death rate for people ages 10 to 39 at 0.2 percent. But because of the lack of evidence, and because the milder cases may not have been reported, we cannot be sure that these numbers are correct.)
Ms McPhee would still be flying even now that spring training is now canceled due to the virus?
Yes, she said. With all the recent commotion, she is "eager to have a few days off from work," stay out of social media, and the chance to finally "unzip."