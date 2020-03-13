YOU. Share a really disturbing and aggressive video on social media and criticize the police: actress Milla Jovovich is outraged

YOU. It wasn't news long ago when he spoke about some issues around the world that deserve the same attention that coronavirus has been receiving.

He shared a post that explains that there are even worse things that must also be addressed.

YOU. he is always fighting against the injustice that is committed against the members of his community. Recently, he shared a video on his social media account, which shows a police officer assaulting a lady.

People don't have the background to the story, but are outraged after seeing this. Check out his scary clip below.

‘WE are collectively calling by the name and badge number of this officer so that we can hold him accountable for the abuse he imposed on this sister! Anyone who knows what haaaapnin with him came to my line … WE CANNOT ABUSE OUR WOMEN AND CHILDREN‼ ️ We are in your ass BRO‼ ️ We should ALL communicate with the Miami Police Chief to the Mayor necessary to demand justice Tip ️ & # 39; Tip subtitled the video.

Milla Jovovich skipped the comments and said: ‘Just gross. What animal ".

A follower posted this: ‘This cop shouldn't be a cop man. This guy MUST be off the streets in all that rage, "while another commenter said," No self-control. We need to put all these overly aggressive cops in the ring with some real & # 39; & # 39 ;. @ Troubleman31 produces the show & # 39; & # 39 ;.

One commenter wrote, "Why does it seem like they both accidentally ran into each other and got mad and started getting violent with her?"

Someone else exclaimed: ‘Black ppl wtf!? Everyone has their phones out, but there's no help for that young lady! Our destruction is being televised … "

Another follower seems to have a different angle from which they are looking at the story: "She was interfering and then she kicked him." He probably wasn't even choking her … just stopping. "

Ad

What do you think is happening in the video?



Post views:

0 0