You have to see Kulture's adorable reaction to Cardi B's singing

Get ready for the cuteness overload!

Cardi B took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of her singing to her daughter Kulture.

"I really love you," the 27-year-old rapper sang to his firstborn. "You must know."

It seems the little lady was also a fan of her mother's voice. The video showed Kulture smiling from ear to ear and jumping from side to side while eating.

"My baby," Cardi wrote next to the clip. "She loves when mommy sings to her."

This was not the first time that fans had heard the artist sing. Last year, the Grammy winner posted a video of herself screaming Lady Gaga& # 39; Bad Romance & # 39; as a teenager. Of course, Mother Monster approved it.

"I LIVE @iamcardib," the "Poker Face,quot; star tweeted.

Cardi also shared a video of herself singing a "gospel remix,quot; of "Clout,quot;, her success with her main man. Make up for-that same year.

It seems that Kulture has also inherited his parents' love of music. In December, Cardi posted a video of her daughter singing an adorable performance of "Head, Shoulder, Knees and Toes,quot; with Hennessy Carolina.