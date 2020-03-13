%MINIFYHTML57c8dd89a72c5bfb1778ebd703e1b64211% %MINIFYHTML57c8dd89a72c5bfb1778ebd703e1b64212%

In a new interview, the former judge of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; He recalls the traumatic accident in 1993 once again, sharing about his long road to recovery after injuring his spinal cord.

Paula Abdul I couldn't care less about the doubt surrounding his mysterious plane crash story. After being the subject of several accusations that she fabricated her accounts of the traumatic accident that took place almost three decades ago, the first "American idol"The judge insisted that she did not" take things personally. "

When the subject was raised during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the 57-year-old singer responded by noting, "You know what? It's like, there are seven other people who were on the plane, who were in that plane crash with me." She continued to emphasize, "So I really don't care what people have to say. I don't care."

The hit maker "Opposites Attract" then explained why he refused to do much of the skepticism. "It's like you learn and grow through the wisdom and experience of being in this business, especially with the Internet," he said. "You can't take things personally, and the things that resonate with you that can help you be better, the best version of yourself, you hold on and work on it."

During the conversation, Abdul detailed what exactly happened to him in the 1993 accident. "When we plummeted, I hit my head on the roof of the plane," he recalled. "I really hurt myself. I mean, I had a spinal cord injury and nerve damage. I started to lose all sensation on my right side and I started to really live with excruciating pain."

The former judge of "So, you think you can dance"He continued to share what happened to improve." So back then, neurosurgery, especially with a spinal cord injury and surgery, there was a 50/50 chance of improvement, "he said." But I was willing to give it a try, because the quality of my life was really starting to suck, and it hurt, "she added," It wasn't fun. "

In addition to talking about his plane crash, Abdul also talked about the "cutting edge laser treatments" that he aged gracefully. "A lot of women here in this industry, they don't talk about this, until now," said the InMode ambassador. "Thank God for the Kardashians, moving the needle and showing laser procedures on television and educating women about what's out there."

"I train a lot, I'm pretty healthy and active, but I think there are certain areas where I might need a little more sculpting … and I just wanted to have a fancier jaw. I'm not ready for the facelift and cut." Any alternative to do it, and I don't have any downtime, "he continued." So I needed something that was so minimal, that I was literally walking around and enjoying my life the next day. "