You can now take up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer through airport security

The Transportation Security Administration announced that it was updating its policies on liquids in carry-on luggage in response to the new coronavirus pandemic. Air passengers will now be allowed to bring on board hand sanitizer containers up to 12 ounces (355 milliliters) in size, which is much larger than the previously allowed 3.4 ounce (100 milliliter) standard.

However, there are some caveats. The updated policy only applies to hand sanitizer. And the larger containers will be subject to further evaluation by TSA agents, which will likely lead to longer wait times. Ask yourself before leaving the airport: how much disinfectant do you really need?

.@TSA now allows passengers to carry liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 oz. in carry-on bags until further notice. Expect these containers larger than the standard 3.4 oz. Of liquids to be examined separately, which will add some time for detection at the checkpoint. – TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) March 13, 2020

Air travel is driven by COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Today Delta Air Lines announced that it will reduce its flight capacity by 40 percent due to a drop in demand, marking the largest reduction in operations in the airline's history. Other airlines have also reduced flight schedules. Earlier this week, President Trump said the United States would temporarily restrict travel from Europe starting March 13.

Airports are said to be stocking disinfectants and other cleaning equipment. Passengers are likely to see hand sanitizer stations at all airports that reflect this new reality, so don't worry about those who don't feel like carrying a huge bottle of things on the plane with them.