YOU. Advise fans not to panic, but stay informed

YOU. has a message for its fans in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He believes that no one should live in fear, but it is important to stay informed these days about everything that has been going on.

Check out the post Tip shared on his social media account.

‘Thank you @lecrae Knowledge is POWER and information is EVERYTHING! Living in fear is not living at all! Do not panic. Inform yourself. More information to follow soon, "Tip captioned his post.

Someone posted this message: información Information is power. I definitely don't want to give it to nanny with the sugar. So even though a certain age group won't feel so bad, be careful to pass it on to grandma. "

Another commenter said: "It is too early for these data to be taken as conclusive … the virus becomes more aggressive, most cases are new … so 4.7 will increase if the cure is not discovered soon." "

A fan wrote: ‘Exactly why I'm not worried! The media is a bit more "️" and someone else also believes that we should be concerned about mass panic, not so much about the virus itself: "It is not the virus that should concern us … it is the panic behind it "

Another follower criticized Tip's message: ‘Advice. This cannot be true, my boy. The OMS is not written with an "s,quot; in the organization. I am in this field where we do infectious disease testing all day. This is really real without disrespecting you. You are one of my favorites as a father, rapper and entrepreneur. But it can definitely harm us if our immune system is not strong. And yes, I also believe in the GREAT GOD 🙏🏿 ’

A follower posted this: ‘The illness has been mild for many … and yes, I think there are more dangerous illnesses currently among us and we are fine … I read all the facts, but skip the main point. While the disease is not life threatening … the economic and social consequences can be … can our hospitals serve hundreds of thousands at a time … our grocery stores can handle weeks of self-quarantine … Can people afford to lose their job? This is how the coronavirus damages us, this is the reason for concern. If an entire school or kindergarten gets infected, then what … People don't overreact … this disease is highly contagious WITHOUT VACCINES, it is hardly tested and now it has the world's attention. All the other more dangerous diseases are old and can be treated and contained … this is still a wild card. "

Ad

What is your opinion on what has been happening these days around the world?



Post views:

0 0