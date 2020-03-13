WWE Smackdown Live Scores, Updates, Highlights From First Empty Smackdown Arena featuring John Cena

%MINIFYHTML3cb5dc88a54c93fbf4a7252982fb29f511% %MINIFYHTML3cb5dc88a54c93fbf4a7252982fb29f512%

As this next weekend begins, there will be no major sporting events in North America (for the foreseeable future) due to the coronavirus outbreak. Except for one.

%MINIFYHTML3cb5dc88a54c93fbf4a7252982fb29f513% %MINIFYHTML3cb5dc88a54c93fbf4a7252982fb29f514%

After canceling his event scheduled for Friday night, WWE is making his way to Wrestlemania (for now) with a Smackdown Live edition at his Performance Center in Orlando with no fan attendance. All the company has announced for the show is the return of former WWE champions John Cena and Jeff Hardy and former Divas champion Paige.

%MINIFYHTML3cb5dc88a54c93fbf4a7252982fb29f515% %MINIFYHTML3cb5dc88a54c93fbf4a7252982fb29f516%

It will be an intriguing show considering there will be no fans in the building and the status of its biggest annual event in serious matter.

Join DAZN and watch over 100 fight nights a year

WWE Smackdown Live results, updates

Sporting News will provide live match results and anything important happening on the show.

WWE Smackdown Live Card

– The returns of John Cena, Jeff Hardy and Paige.