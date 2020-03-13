Writer of & # 39; contagion & # 39; claims scientists have predicted a coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLee7ff0956da0bd47995b994f3b2716bc11% %MINIFYHTMLee7ff0956da0bd47995b994f3b2716bc12%

Scott Z. Burns considers the virus outbreak after social media users began to notice how eerily similar the events in Steven Soderbergh's dramatic film are to the current situation.

"Contagion"Writer Scott Z. Burns is not surprised by the coronavirus outbreak after thoroughly investigating pandemics for the 2013 film.

He addressed the disease after social media users began noticing how quickly the events in Steven Soderbergh's drama are similar to current events.

"It is very upsetting to see people get sick and die," he tells Slate. "The part of me that is a human being is more impressed by this than the part of me that is a filmmaker. That said, it has been very strange to me, whether on social media or in conversations with friends, that people tell me: "This is amazing how similar it is."

He noted that while interviewing scientists while developing the script, he discovered that the spread of such a disease was inevitable.

"It doesn't seem so surprising to me because the scientists I spoke to, and there were many of them, all said this was a question of when (it would happen), not if," he added. "I think my feeling as someone who believes in science is that when scientists tell us those things, we would do well to listen to them."

"Contagion", which is currently popular in broadcast services, stars Gwyneth Paltrow like a woman who brings home an illness on a business trip to Asia.