Would Vishal and Richa from Family Karma end their engagement?

Things are heating up on Bravo's new reality show, Family Karma!

In an exclusive clip from the Sunday episode, star of the series Vishal takes her fiance Richa on a date in an eco-adventure park for their anniversary. The couple plays with lemurs, takes photos with parrots, feeds a kangaroo, and meets a pair of penguins – all for an apparently perfect outing! But tensions mount when Vishal and Richa sit down to eat and start talking about marriage.

"Are you proposing to me again?" Richa asks Vishal.

Yes, Vishal has already asked Richa to marry him. The proposal was simply not legitimate, according to Richa's traditional parents.

"I proposed western style, on one knee," Vishal explains in a confessional interview. "But in his mother's eyes, we are not officially engaged until we have the Roka ceremony. And we have postponed that."

When Vishal tells Richa that he read that they can "legally,quot; start courting after the Roka ceremony, she tells him to call his mother. Immediately after, many of the animals start to scream. That is a good sign, right?