WonderCon postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus, Comic-Con still on schedule

Comic-Con International announces that the fan convention, to be held April 10-12 in Anaheim, will be rescheduled to "protect public health and reduce the speed of COVID-19 transmission."

WonderCon Anaheim is another public event that will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Following California Governor Gavin Newsom's ban on any public gathering of more than 250 people, Comic-Con International has officially announced that the event will be postponed indefinitely.

A statement released Thursday, March 12 said: "To protect public health and reduce the transmission rate of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced a recommendation that meetings and events of more than 250 people should be postponed or cancel "Comic-Con (WonderCon organizer) will comply with this recommendation".

"Therefore, WonderCon Anaheim, scheduled for April 10-12, 2020 in Anaheim, California, will be postponed until a later date," the statement continued. "We will start processing refunds in the next few days."

Comic-Con International, which also hosts the annual San Diego Comic-Con, also addressed the status of the country's largest fan convention, but no changes have been made to the dates of the event so far. "We continue to work closely with officials in San Diego and at this time no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con that will take place this summer; July 23-26, 2020," he said. "We urge everyone to follow the recommendations established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and their local health officials."

Following the recommendation of the Governor of California, Disneyland announced that it would close from March 14 to the end of the month. A Disney spokesman said in a statement Thursday: "While no cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the California Governor's Executive Order and in the best interest of our guests and Employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, starting from the morning of March 14 until the end of the month. "

The entertainment business in New York has also been hit by the coronavirus, which has been declared a global pandemic by the WHO, and Broadway announced that all shows and plays would close from March 12 to April 12. In the meantime, "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon","Late night with Seth Meyers" and the Wendy Williams Show "will close the productions from Friday March 13 until further notice.