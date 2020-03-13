With the season on hold, Mavs Brunson guard undergoes shoulder surgery – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson has gone ahead with right shoulder surgery as the NBA awaits news of when the season could resume.

Brunson needed the procedure to repair his labrum. He was gone for three weeks but did not undergo surgery because he expected to return.

Brunson was injured in the first quarter of a 111-107 loss in Atlanta when he was knocked down on the floor while going to the basket.

The NBA season will not resume before the beginning of April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

