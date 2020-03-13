With 72 cases and 3 in critical condition, Polis says it's "only a matter of time,quot; before Colorado's first coronavirus death

%MINIFYHTML285c2d6b06412760bf2aa209e62b6d4b11% %MINIFYHTML285c2d6b06412760bf2aa209e62b6d4b12%

Governor Jared Polis announced Friday that there are now 72 positive cases of coronavirus in Colorado, a number that includes eight people who are hospitalized and three who are in critical condition.

There is now evidence that COVID-19 respiratory disease is spreading in the Denver area, Polis said.

"It is only a matter of time until we have our first fatality here in Colorado," said the governor.

More than 90% of people tested in Colorado tested negative for the coronavirus, Polis said. Most of them had a cold or flu.

"In all likelihood, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of people in Colorado who have coronaviruses," Polis said.

Colorado has collected evidence for more than 1,500 people so far, the governor said. That is well above the national average but woefully inadequate, the governor added. He has said that we should test thousands per day.

“We are on the verge of a turning point. We are seeing a limited extension of the community, ”said Polis. "We fully hope and are actively planning for that community broadcast to accelerate in the coming days and weeks."

The governor's press conference comes a day after major Denver-area school districts said they would close in an effort to curb the reach of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

State authorities have warned that the new coronavirus could last for months. Earlier this week, the governor declared a state of emergency and encouraged those most at risk to no longer travel to the upper country of Colorado, which has become an access point for COVID-19.

It also urged people over the age of 60 or with underlying health problems to avoid crowds with 250 or more people.

His order was followed by a similar one by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who is discouraging large city gatherings.

Local health officials have also issued an order limiting people meetings to 50 people in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties.

