Winona Ryder Says Former Johnny Depp Was "Never Violent" With Her Amidst Amber Heard Defamation Case

In a statement in Virginia, the star of & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39; She allegedly reveals that she was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against her.

Winona Ryder has intervened in the legal battle involving his ex Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Commenting on Depp, who is suing the "Aquaman"Starring in his $ 50 million defamation case for claiming he abused her during their marriage, Ryder shared that he found Heard's allegations hard to believe.

"I am aware of the allegations of violence that have been made publicly in recent years by Johnny Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard," which he allegedly wrote in a statement in Virginia that was obtained by The Blast on Thursday, March 12. " I knew Johnny very well years ago. We were together as a couple for four years, and I considered him my best friend and as close to me as a family. I count our relationship as one of the most important relationships in my life. I understand that it is very important to speak from my own experience. "

The "Strange things"Star happened to share," I obviously wasn't there during his marriage to Amber, but from my experience, which was so completely different, I was absolutely shocked, confused, and upset when I heard the accusations against him. The idea that she is an incredibly violent person is the furthest thing from the Johnny she knew and loved. I can't understand these accusations. "

Furthermore, the "Beetle juice"the actress said that the"Alice in Wonderland"Actor" was never, was never violent towards me. "He added:" He was never, never abusive towards me. He has never been violent or abusive to anyone he has seen. "

"I really and honestly only know him as a really good man, an incredibly loving and extremely caring guy who was very protective of me and the people he loves, and I felt very, very safe with him. I don't want to call someone a liar. But from my experience with Johnny, it is impossible to believe that those terrible accusations are true. I find it extremely annoying to meet him like me, "Ryder continued.

Ryder and Depp began dating back in 1989. They were later engaged for three years between 1990-1993. The two even joined forces in Tim Burton's 1990 film "Edward Scissorhands".